Breakfast with “a New Member but an old Friend”: Dr Tan Cheng Bock recounts

Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, joined Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party (PSP) with an announcement made on Wednesday morning (Jun 24) after having breakfast at Tiong Bahru Market.

The incident was referred to by Dr Tan as “A Very Satisfying Breakfast with a New Member but an old Friend”.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Dr Tan wrote: “Earlier today, I shared about having breakfast with our new PSP member Lee Hsien Yang. It was indeed a pleasure to have breakfast together at Tiong Bahru Market. Hsien Yang had joined our Party earlier but I did not have the opportunity to meet him due to the Covid-19 crisis”.

“As a new party fighting it’s first GE, we are happy to say that Hsien Yang will play a big part in our campaign for the coming GE”, Dr Tan wrote.

“For a start, you may like to watch the video linked below, to listen to his message to Singaporeans on the coming GE and how you can help the PSP, including donating to our campaign fund”, he added.

Dr Tan’s and Mr Lee’s announcement comes a day after Parliament was dissolved and the Writ of Election was issued. Nomination Day is slated to be on June 30, with Polling Day on July 10.

When asked if he would be standing for elections, Mr Lee cryptically said: “When I’m ready to disclose that, you will find out”.

Then, when asked how he would support the party, he said: “Many ways… I think it is not difficult to guess what ways there are and if you have got new ways to do it, suggest it to me”.

In the video Dr Tan referred to, Mr Lee said: “The coming General Election will be a watershed. There will be no LKY Bonus or SG 50 to help the ruling party.”

He added that some of the many broad issues of concern were the CPF scheme, HDB leases and “the Presidential Election widely perceived to lack legitimacy”.

“The PAP has lost its way,” he said. “The current government is distinctly different from when LKY was the PM and subsequently MM.”

He said the people can be loyal Singaporeans and “yet to not vote PAP”.

Mr Lee also sought help for the party as it prepared for the General Election. He said: “The Progress Singapore Party and Dr Tan need our help.” He called for volunteers, donors and for Singaporeans to spread the word about the PSP.

Tiong Bahru Market, where Mr Lee and Dr Tan had breakfast, is located within Tanjong Pagar GRC, the former stronghold of his late father, Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

