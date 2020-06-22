Blogger mrbrown on Phase 2 “Rule of 5”: “Coincidentally, five is also the maximum size of a GRC team”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Local blogger Lee Kin Mun, better known as mrbrown, is known for his satirical take on sociopolitical issues that he publicises on his website.

The start of Phase 2 (June 19) of the relaxation of circuit breaker measures allows people to meet in a group of maximum five.

He responded in a tweet to a report on the implementation of this “Rule of 5”. “Coincidentally, five is also the maximum size of a GRC team,” he pointed out. The comment garnered 137 retweets.

Some people tweeted back in sarcasm on the coincidence and on the need to hold elections at this time.

At the same time, there were similar comments on Facebook on the timing of the coming elections.

The date of the General Election had not been announced as at June 22. /TISG