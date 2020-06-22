Asia Blogger mrbrown on Phase 2 "Rule of 5": "Coincidentally, five is also...

Blogger mrbrown on Phase 2 “Rule of 5”: “Coincidentally, five is also the maximum size of a GRC team”

Some people tweet back in sarcasm on the coincidence and on the need to hold elections at this time

Photo: Screengrab from mrbrown.com

Aretha Chinnaphongse

AsiaHome NewsSingapore PoliticsSocio-Political
Singapore — Local blogger Lee Kin Mun, better known as mrbrown, is known for his satirical take on sociopolitical issues that he publicises on his website.

The start of Phase 2 (June 19) of the relaxation of circuit breaker measures allows people to meet in a group of maximum five.

He responded in a tweet to a report on the implementation of this “Rule of 5”. “Coincidentally, five is also the maximum size of a GRC team,” he pointed out. The comment garnered 137 retweets.

Photo: Screengrab from Twitter

Some people tweeted back in sarcasm on the coincidence and on the need to hold elections at this time.

Photo: Screengrab from Twitter

Photo: Screengrab from Twitter

At the same time, there were similar comments on Facebook on the timing of the coming elections.

Photo: Screengrab from Facebook

Photo: Screengrab from Facebook

Photo: Screengrab from Facebook

Photo: Screengrab from Facebook

Photo: Screengrab from Facebook

Photo: Screengrab from Facebook

The date of the General Election had not been announced as at June 22. /TISG

