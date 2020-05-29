“Billions for bosses and foreigners but just 100 for us?” Netizens on S$100 Solidarity Utilities Credit

- Advertisement -

In response to the S$100 Solidarity Utilities Credit, netizens have expressed a mix of sentiments. While some find the amount to be “peanuts,” others say that any amount is helpful. A few other netizens, however, have questioned the disparity between the amount of financial aid extended to businesses compared with the amount given to households.

According to a recent report, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday (May 26) announced that the Government would give a one-off S$100 Solidarity Utilities Credit to every household with at least one Singaporean citizen. The credit aims not only to help Singaporeans cope with the circuit breaker, but also to express the Government’s gratitude to the people for staying home.

“Singaporeans have given feedback that while they are saving on transport fares and other charges, they are expecting to spend more on their utility bills, as they stay home during the circuit breaker period,” said Mr Heng. “To thank all Singaporeans for doing our part in staying home for Singapore, I will provide a one-off $100 Solidarity Utilities Credit to each household with at least one Singapore Citizen. This will cover all property types and will be credited in the July or August utilities bill.”

Online, there was quite a mixed response to this provision from the Government. Some expressed gratitude while others said that there would always be “pessimists” who complain. One netizen even used this to strengthen his appeal to the Malaysian government to extend similar help to its people.

- Advertisement -

Still, others got into a debate on what the government should prioritise–businesses or individuals.

At the same time, some netizens thought the amount was not enough. While some questioned how much the Government spends to help individuals in comparison to its total expenditures on financial aid to businesses, one netizen straight-forwardly commented, “Another $33 billion and they end up helping businesses and (the) self-employed, yet the general public gets $100 (for) utilities and that’s it.”