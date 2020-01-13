Bieber reveals he has been battling two different diseases

- Advertisement -

Netizens had been commenting on Canadian singer Justin Bieber, saying he looked like s***, was on meth and more because they did not know that he is suffering from Lyme disease.

The disease, which is infectious, is caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks.

The 25-year-old posted the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

That’s not all. Bieber is also suffering from chronic mono that affected his skin, brain function, energy and overall health.

The singer said he would explain these things further in a documentary series he will be putting on YouTube shortly. His followers can then find out what he has been battling.

Bieber revealed all this after unveiling Yummy, his first new solo single in more than four years.

In 2015, more than 700 cases of Lyme disease were reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The infection can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system if it is untreated and it causes joint pain and swelling.

Born on March 1, 1994, Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter and actor. A talent manager scouted him at 13 years old after he saw the boy’s YouTube cover song videos.

In 2008, Bieber signed with RBMG Records. In late 2009, he released his debut EP, My World.

Bieber is the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

With 105 million records sold in the US alone, he is one of the world’s best-selling music artists. He has also won many awards, including a Grammy, 15 American Music Awards and 20 Billboard Music Awards.