Agency reveals if Song Joong Ki is dating a lawyer after his divorce from Song Hye Kyo

- Advertisement -

Since his divorce with Song Hye Kyo, actor Song Joong Ki may be seeing someone new according to rumours spreading about him. The South Korean actor has been occupied with new projects and word has it that he has found someone new but that she is not from the South Korean entertainment industry.

It was said that Song Joong Ki is going out with a lawyer. The Descendants of the Sun actor’s agency History D&C told OSEN that the rumours of Song Joong Ki dating a lawyer is not true and that there have been baseless rumours spreading around the legal industry.

The agency confirmed that it was just a rumour.

“Recently, Song Joong Ki has been busily carrying out his activities, and he has, unfortunately, had to step down from a project [due to his schedule],” the intel added.

- Advertisement -

Song Joong Ki recently withdrew from Season of You and Me and the reason for that was because of the actor’s conflicting schedule.

“Song Joong Ki will not be appearing in Season of You and Me. Due to this unavoidable situation, he is currently adjusting his schedule for the second half of the year. Nothing has yet been confirmed [about his upcoming plans],” the agency’s representative said. Song Joon Ki is preparing for the release of Space Sweepers and is expected to resume filming of Bogota.

At the start of the year, production was stopped on his coming movie Bogata due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cast and crew returned to Korea from Colombia, where the movie was being filmed. The filming will be postponed to next year.

Song rose to stardom after appearing in historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal and the Running Man variety show. The actor had appeared in The Innocent Man, Descendants Of The Sun, Arthdal Chronicles including box-office hits like A Werewolf Boy and The Battleship Island.

In 2017, he was named Gallup Korea’s Actor of the Year. He was included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013, placing seventh and subsequently ranking second in 2017 and eighth in 2018.

The actor met Song Hye Kyo while filming together in Descendants Of The Sun. They announced their engagement in July 2017 and tied the knot in October the same year in Seoul. Song filed for divorced in June last year and it was finalised in July. /TISG