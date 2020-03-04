Activist files police report against woman who said she “lied” about being evicted by HDB to seek donations

- Advertisement -

Socio-political activist Gilbert Goh has filed a police report against Lina, the woman who lied that she and her six children were evicted from their rental HDB flat, in order to solicit donations.

In his police report, Mr Goh said that he caught wind of the truth when he was issued a Pofma (Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act) Correction Notice for one of his Facebook posts.

He shared on Facebook about visiting Lina at a flat she claimed was her sister’s. He also wrote that Lina and her six children, were said to have been evicted from their rented HDB flat for defaulting on rent payment.

The Pofma Correction Notice, from the Ministry of National Development (MND) said that Lina’s claims were false as HDB did not evict Lina from the flat. Instead, in early February, a man who was verified as her husband terminated the tenancy for the flat and returned the keys to HDB.

The family also did not have any overdue rent throughout the period of the last tenancy.

The ministry added that Lina and her husband bought a new flat from HDB, which has been paid in full, and the family has moved into the new flat.

As stated in his police report, Mr Goh called Lina after receiving the Correction Directions.

He wrote: “I called and asked her about the matter. She then informed me that she lied about the matter. She is not evicted from her house and the house she is staying belongs to her and her husband and not her sister”.

He added that he asked her to return the money that was donated to her. However the donors “informed that there are some shortage with the money” (sic).

In his Facebook post, Mr Goh also wrote: “This is not the first time we have helped the family and perhaps the familiarity with her situation blunted us to look for further verification of her current true condition.” /TISG