Business & Economy

Zoo sending giant pandas back to China because they are too expensive to maintain

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

September 27, 2024

FINLAND: A zoo in Finland will be returning two giant pandas back to their homeland, China, in November. They will be sent back to China eight years earlier than originally planned because they are too expensive to keep.

According to a CNN report, the pandas, called Lumi and Pyry, arrived in Finland in January 2018 just a few months after Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited the country. President Xi had then signed a joint agreement for the protection of animals.

 

The practice of sending pandas to foreign zoos is not new, as it has been a method employed by China over the years to help strengthen trading ties, foster foreign relations, and bolster its international image.

See also  China virus deaths rise past 800, overtaking SARS toll

As per the agreement with Finland, the pandas were supposed to stay at a zoo there for 15 years, but they will soon be shipped back to China. They are currently housed at the Ahtari Zoo in Finland and will be sent back after a month’s quarantine.

The zoo, which is owned by a private company, has invested more than eight million euros in the  facility where the animals live. Their upkeep costs 1.5 million euros and includes a preservation fee, which is paid to China.

The pandas were supposed to attract visitors to central Finland. However, the pandemic curbed travel for many and resulted in mounting debts for the zoo.

Ahtari Zoo chairman Risto Sivonen said that negotiations to return the animals had been going on for three years.

“Now we reached a point where the Chinese said it could be done,” said Sivonen.

A representative from Finland’s foreign ministry said that the return of the pandas was a business decision made by the zoo which did not involve Finland’s government and should not impact relations between the two countries.

See also  'Friend' China to donate one million vaccine doses to Cambodia: PM

Reuters reported that, according to a statement from the Chinese embassy in Helsinki, China has apparently made efforts to help the zoo, but in the end the two countries have decided that returning the pandas to China would be best.

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Business Business & Economy

RHB economists say GST hike had minimal impact on consumer spending patterns

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

Tax incentives in the Forest City Special Financial Zone could position Johor as a thriving financial hub

September 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy Featured News

Johor businesses fear suffering losses from losing Singapore customers if Vehicle Entry Permit issues cannot be resolved

September 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Relationships

Help, my partner and I broke up after BTO selection, what do I do now?

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Life sciences ranked as top sector for job seekers in Singapore

September 27, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

Zoo sending giant pandas back to China because they are too expensive to maintain

September 27, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Home News

S$4247 receipt from 1979 causes Singaporeans to say wedding banquets have always been expensive

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.