Young people most likely to encounter scams, yet remain confident in dealing with them: MCI survey

SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Communications and Information has shed light on the prevalence of scams among different age groups in the region. The findings suggest that while young people are most likely to encounter scams, they exhibit a remarkable level of confidence in their ability to deal with fraudulent activities.

The survey, which involved approximately 1,000 participants in May this year, has highlighted a striking generational divide when it comes to scam encounters. Among respondents aged 15 to 29, a staggering 80 per cent reported encountering fraud at least several times a month. This figure significantly exceeded the number of fraud encounters reported by individuals over 50 years old, with young people surpassing their older counterparts by 10 per cent in this unfortunate statistic.

Despite these alarming numbers, the survey revealed an unexpected twist in the mindset of young people regarding scams. Only 32 per cent of the younger demographic expressed concern about falling victim to fraudulent schemes. In stark contrast, older age groups exhibited a notably higher level of worry, with twice as many expressing fear of being defrauded.

In addition to these findings, the survey highlighted an encouraging trend in the dissemination of fraud prevention information. More than 70 per cent of the respondents reported encountering fraud prevention materials at least several times a month. This indicates that ongoing public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives aimed at preventing scams are reaching a significant portion of the population.

As the rate of online scams rises and the battle against scams continues, it is clear that education and awareness will play a pivotal role in safeguarding citizens from financial losses and emotional distress associated with the myriad fraudulent schemes.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg