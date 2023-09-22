Double-decker bus passengers forced to alight midway in Chinatown due to drooping Mid-Autumn Festival lights

SINGAPORE: The bustling streets of Singapore’s Chinatown posed a unique challenge this week as double-decker buses were unable to navigate a particular section due to sagging Mid-Autumn Festival lights. The incident unfolded just a week after the vibrant festival lights went up to celebrate the occasion.

Reports indicate that the issue primarily centred around Cross Street’s upper section, where a set of decorative lights had been strung up as part of the festive decorations. These lights, originally installed to add to the celebratory atmosphere of the Mid-Autumn Festival, suddenly began to sag, posing an unforeseen obstacle to the passage of double-decker buses.

One eyewitness to the unusual spectacle, TikTok user Eric Toh, took to social media to share his experience. On Thursday (Sept 21), he uploaded a video depicting the drooping lights that had disrupted his evening commute. According to Mr Toh, he was aboard a double-decker bus, which came to an abrupt halt near the affected area at approximately 6:50 pm. The bus captain, confronted with the impediment caused by the sagging lights, requested passengers to disembark for their safety and convenience.

“On my way home, I had to transfer to another bus that was not double-decker because taller buses couldn’t pass,” Mr Toh explained. He further noted that during his wait for another bus, he witnessed a double-decker attempting to manoeuvre through the section, which led to some of the lights falling even lower.

The incident has left many wondering about the safety of both the festooned lights and the public transportation system in the vicinity. Concerns have been raised about the potential hazards and whether adequate measures were in place to prevent them.

