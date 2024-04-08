KBS2’s upcoming pilot variety show, “Synchro You” (literal title), has revealed its impressive MC lineup!

Announced on April 8, KBS2’s “Synchro You” confirmed its MC roster, featuring Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Juck, Lee Yong Jin, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, and aespa’s Karina. The show is scheduled to air twice, on May 10th and May 18th.

AI vocals

This new music variety program, “Synchro You,” will present cover performances by top artists accompanied by AI vocals that closely mimic the original artists’ voices with a remarkable 99 per cent synchronization rate.

Cast members will quest to detect the remaining 1 per cent difference in vocals while enjoying these spectacular cover stages.

The presence of Yoo Jae Suk, along with Lee Juck’s musical expertise and Lee Yong Jin’s entertaining flair, heightens anticipation due to their profound understanding of music and their dynamic rapport with Yoo Jae Suk.

Inclusion of idol group members

Furthermore, including idol group members such as BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, and aespa’s Karina is expected to generate electrifying synergy on the show.

Affectionately nicknamed “The Nation’s MC,” Yoo Jae Suk is a top comedian, host, and television personality in South Korea. He’s known for his quick wit, versatility, and ability to connect with a wide audience.

He hosted a number of variety shows such as, Infinite Challenge. This long-running show (2005-2018) was known for its unpredictable and creative concepts, pushing the boundaries of variety entertainment.

Variety shows hosted by Yoo Jae Suk

He also hosted Running Man. This action-comedy variety show is global, featuring teams competing in hilarious missions and physical challenges. Yoo Jae Suk was a part of the show’s core cast from 2010 to 2016.

Happy Together is a talk show that features celebrity guests in a relaxed setting, with Yoo Jae Suk’s engaging hosting style leading interesting conversations.

Hangout With You, which premiered in 2019, features Yoo Jae-suk and various guest stars embarking on unique projects and adventures.