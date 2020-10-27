Yacht trips to give M’sians a chance to see loved ones in Sg

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Due to lockdown restrictions, people all over the world who have been separated from their loved ones for months on end have had to find creative ways to see each other again.

One company in Malaysia has been stepping up to help loved ones reunite, however briefly and from a distance.

A property developer in Johor Bahru, the R&F Group, organized a “Miss You My Love” yacht trip last Saturday (Oct 24) which brought 20 Malaysian families from R&F Princess Cove condominium’s Marina Yacht, directly overlooking the Straits of Johor, onto the water so they could wave to their loved ones in Singapore, who were at Woodlands Waterfront Park.

Many of the participants waved banners with greetings and expressions of love, and others wept at the sight of their family members for the first time in months, as the company thoughtfully provided binoculars to the participants.

The organizers also gave the families whiteboards so they could write messages to each other.

The yacht took four trips in all in order to accommodate the 20 happy families in boat rides of about 20 minutes each.

A video of the reunions on Oct 24 can be seen on the Oriental Daily news site.

And the good news is that R&F will be doing more trips. In a Facebook post on Oct 26, the company announced that another Miss You, My Love event will take place again soon, although the exact date is yet to be announced.

“WE REUNITE LOVE, AGAIN!,” the company wrote, saying the number of requests it has received has been “massive.”

Interested parties are asked to leave a short message on the comment section of the post “to express how long it has been since you met your beloved family.”

And because seats are limited, R&F encouraged everyone to “click on the link and sign up now!

Your One-click solution to meet: https://bit.ly/3ouvw9E“

“Let’s cross the sea again where love reunites at R&F Princess Cove!,” it added. —/TISG

