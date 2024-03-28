Lifestyle

X users saying gender neutral bathrooms “dumbest idea” ever, teens will take advantage of it 

March 28, 2024
As American schools nationwide begin implementing gender-neutral bathrooms, the concept has ignited a heated debate. Initially introduced as a considerate measure for individuals grappling with gender identity, the policy is now facing criticism for what some perceive as an imposition of ideology on everyone. 

The move has triggered concerns and discontent among various groups, highlighting the complexities surrounding gender inclusion initiatives in educational settings. 

According to STLToday, the Edwardsville school board greenlights a $6.8 million renovation plan for the high school, incorporating a gender-neutral bathroom among the upgrades. The restroom will feature 18 stalls with floor-to-ceiling walls and doors as part of a larger renovation of the school’s commons area. 

Following an hour-long public discussion during Monday’s board meeting, the approval was granted despite opposition from some residents, including Melissa Thomas, a local pastor and mother of five. 

However, this decision highlights ongoing debates surrounding gender identity and school facilities, echoing similar controversies nationwide.

Gender neutral bathrooms “dumbest idea” ever 

A popular conservative on X states that this is the “dumbest” idea he has ever heard recently. He claims that students will take advantage of the situation by behaving inappropriately with each other in a confined area. Following that, liberals disagree with this connotation, they state that to think in such a way is lacking empathy towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Furthermore, others are sarcastically asking what could go wrong with gender neutral toilets? There are more efficient ways to build one. Some users suggest that these toilets should be for one individual at a time, hence there would be no confusion or suspicions. 

