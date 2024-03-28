Lifestyle

Conservatives blaming illegal migrants for Chicago measles outbreak 

ByAsir F

March 28, 2024
Chicago measles

Amidst a surge in illegal immigration, Chicago finds itself embroiled in controversy as conservatives allege a connection between the influx of migrants and a rise in disease outbreaks. The situation has escalated tensions, with conservatives pointing fingers at what they deem “woke” policies for facilitating the entry of these migrants. 

However, concerns intensified following a spike in measles cases, prompting conservative voices to question the repercussions of such immigration policies on public health. 

NBC News states, the tally of measles cases in Chicago climbed as three more individuals at a migrant shelter were diagnosed, raising the city’s total to eight this year. The Chicago Department of Public Health reported the new cases, with all but one linked to the shelter or the city’s “new arrivals mission.” 

Moreover, the city’s health department advised school-aged shelter residents to refrain from attending school temporarily. The situation prompted a response from Pedro Martinez, CEO of Chicago Public Schools, who emphasized the importance of vaccination. 

Furthermore, the outbreak has reignited discussions about vaccination rates and measles prevention strategies, with health officials urging vigilance amidst the global resurgence of the disease.

Chicago measles outbreak: conservatives blaming illegal immigrants 

In addition to this, X users state that those who initially wanted the “vaccine” passports, are now bringing in illegals without documentation by the thousands. Conservatives find this situation to be extremely ironic as just a few years prior, liberals were singing a different tune. 

 

Following that, conservatives argue that illegals are bringing in “third world” health issues into America. They are currently thanking the liberals and Democrats for making this situation possible. For obvious reasons, their gratitude is of a sarcastic nature. 

Transgender preschool teacher “happy” to have conversation with children on being trans 

Featured News Lifestyle

