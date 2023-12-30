SINGAPORE: Mr Pritam Singh, the Secretary-General of The Workers’ Party, got somewhat pointed in his New Year Message, underlining the importance of checks and balances in ensuring accountability, but pointing out that this view “does not seem to be shared by the current government.”

“The Workers’ Party firmly believes that implementing robust checks and balances across all our institutions, including the highest echelons of government, is crucial to prevent potential issues and ensure accountability. To this end, we have used our platform in Parliament to engage the government on matters of public interest, scrutinising its actions and ensuring the government is answerable for its decisions,” he wrote.

However, this view is apparently not shared by the government, added Mr Singh. He noted a recent statement from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to PAP cadres when he said, “having more Opposition MPs does not necessarily make for a better government” because this meant the government and the opposition would have to “expend more energies debating one another, manoeuvring for political advantage, rather than tackling national issues”.

PM Lee had also expressed confidence that the PAP would win back Hougang, Aljunied, and Sengkang, which the WP currently holds. In response, Mr Singh wrote, “If he gets his wish, it may reverse the democratic progress Singapore has made and revert our Parliament to a single-party one. The Workers’ Party firmly believes that a vibrant democracy thrives on diverse voices and ideas.

Through constructive debates and diligent responsiveness to inquiries, this diversity can contribute to increased clarity and, ultimately, result in improved policy outcomes that benefit our people,” before going on to outline what the WP-Members of Parliament have done this year, including debating the cost of living crisis in November.

As he sent New Year’s wishes to Singaporeans, the Leader of the Opposition looked back at the year that was, noting also the challenges of higher living costs that affect people daily, including the GST hike and more expensive public goods and services, including bus and MRT fares, water, and electricity—all of which have served to create what the WP has taken to calling a cost of living crisis.

He closed his message by pledging that “The Workers’ Party will continue to work hard and make an impact on policies and policy changes for the betterment of all Singaporeans,” thanking all who “have kept faith with us in 2023.”

“I welcome you to continue to walk together with us on our journey in 2024. There is much to do for Singapore and its people as we continue the advance towards a more balanced political system.”

Read Mr Singh’s New Year’s Message in full here. /TISG