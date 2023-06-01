“WP take over present government coming 2025” — Singaporeans respond to Foo Seck Guan Kenneth’s recent post on WP walkabout

SINGAPORE: In response to Foo Seck Guan Kenneth’s Facebook post on the Workers’ Party’s recent walkabout, a handful of netizens have responded in support of the opposition party in Singapore.

Mr Foo took to Facebook on Monday (May 29) to share snippets of the Workers’ Party’s walkabout last weekend. According to his post, the WP met with residents from different constituencies.

“From Jurong to Yishun and stretching all the way to Punggol, that was the different group of residents we met during our walkabout over the weekend at Bedok Central. All of them transit(ed) or came to this area for different purposes,” he wrote.

“One couple particularly caught my attention. They stay in Yishun and the wife is working at the airport. The husband made his journey to the East just to fetch her and then have breakfast before heading home,” he explained, adding, “Such a lovely couple!”

Mr Foo also wrote about how the WP is keen on engaging constituents and listening to their concerns regardless of which constituency they are from. “Many people would first tell us that they are not residents of East Coast when we approach them. Maybe they thought that we are only keen to engage residents staying in East Coast,” he shared.

“In fact, we are keen to engage all constituents and listen to their feedback. WP Members of Parliament spoke on a variety of issues ranging from national policies to challenges faced by Singaporeans. So, all feedback and suggestions are welcome. Happy to meet more people and listen to their feedback and suggestions in the future.”

Responding to Mr Foo’s post, some netizens commented with messages praising the opposition party for their work and effort.

“Tanjong Pagar is waiting for you,” said one. “Come over to Tampines Town,” wrote another.

A third netizen had the 2025 elections in mind, saying, “WP, take over (the) present government coming 2025.”

