Saturday, December 6, 2025
Pritam Singh Feb 17 2025
Singapore News
2 min.Read

WP supporters express continued trust in Pritam Singh after High Court appeal dismissal; some say they respect him more for taking responsibility

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: After it was announced on Thursday (Dec 4) that the High Court had dismissed the appeal of Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh, the party’s supporters expressed their continued trust in the WP and in Mr Singh himself.

On Feb 17, Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan said that he found Mr Singh guilty of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee. The judge imposed the maximum fine of $7,000 for each charge.

Mr Singh announced at the time that he would appeal the verdict.

On Thursday, however, Justice Steven Chong deemed the decision of Judge Tan to be sound and supported by the evidence, according to a CNA report, though he disagreed with a number of aspects of the judge’s assessment.

The suit Mr Singh is involved in is connected to the former WP MP Raeesah Khan, who stepped down from her position in 2021 after it was revealed that she had lied in Parliament.

See also  OPINION | Political dramas in Singapore could be a reality TV show

The WP chief paid his fine in full after the verdict was read. Speaking to the media afterwards, he admitted to being “disappointed” with the outcome, but said he accepted the decision of the High Court, adding that it had taken him “too long” to respond to Ms Khan’s lie.

“First and foremost, the Supreme Court is a vital pillar of our constitutional framework. I have always had deep respect for the independence, rigour and professionalism of the courts.

I certainly took too long to respond to Raeesah’s lie in parliament. I take responsibility for that,” CNA quotes him as saying.

The WP issued a statement after the decision from the High Court was delivered, saying that it would study the verdict and grounds of the decision.

“The Workers’ Party has weathered many challenges over the years. Our commitment to serving the people of Singapore remains unwavering. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has stood with us in moments of progress and through difficult times.

See also  Hyflux has not yet agreed to definite concessions, still on the lookout for other investors

Our work in service of Singaporeans continues. We will persevere in our efforts to earn the trust and support of all Singaporeans,” WP added.

Meanwhile, on the party’s Facebook page, commenters have voiced their support, with some saying that the court of public opinion carries more weight.

“WP has proven its integrity over the years. Doing what’s right matters above doing what’s pleasing. The real deal is the honesty and credibility of the party,” one wrote.

Another added, “You have earned the public’s trust and respect; this little mark is no stain to our positive judgment of you. I’ll continue to put my vote for WP!”

A user on the platform addressed Mr Singh, writing, “Thanks for pressing on. We believe in your party leadership, that’s the most important.”

“I am not shaken by the verdict. In fact, I am adamant WP is the way forward and is on the go! Well done, PS. You stood upright and not threatened nor swayed! That’s my MP!” one echoed.

See also  'I honestly thought we were going to die' — Passenger says on flight that returned to Singapore after extreme turbulence

Others praised Mr Singh for his remarks after the verdict was delivered.

“Taking responsibility… my respect! Glad you didn’t do THE ‘cover-up’…. of 3 LONG Years,” one wrote.

“Your call this time is right. Thank you for setting an example for Singaporeans to follow, and not take this to the grave,” added another. /TISG

Read also: Judge: Pritam Singh is guilty of two counts of lying to parliamentary committee

