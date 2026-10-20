Filipina working in Singapore loses S$15K+ in rental scam, shares her story to remind others to be vigilant

Anna Maria Romero | October 20, 2026 4 m read

TikTok screengrab/ @pamsesa

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: More than a year after it happened, a Filipina living and working in Singapore shared her experience of allegedly having been a victim of a rental scam, in which she lost a total of S$15,120 that she had transferred to a person whom she trusted was a legitimate property agent. In a TikTok video on Oct 17, Pamela Alliana (@pamsesa) wrote that what happened in May 2025 was one of the darkest periods of her life. "The emotional damage was just as painful as the money I lost,” she added, as the incident left her with much trauma and embarrassment. However, out of the desire to prevent anyone else from falling victim to this type of scam, she decided to tell her story. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Ms Pamela, who needed an address for her son's Student's Pass and her nanny's Work Permit, found a possible rental on Facebook and reached out to the person in the post via WhatsApp. He told her that the accommodation was no longer available, but offered her another one, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium on Paya Lebar Road. After viewing the unit twice, she agreed to a tenancy agreement, and she transferred S$8,400 for two months’ deposit and one month’s rent, as she was the main renter for the unit. “It was my first time being a main tenant and dealing with someone I believed was a legitimate property agent. I had no experience with this kind of arrangement, so I trusted that I would be reimbursed after the process and followed the instructions I was given,” she wrote. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Ms Pamela was then asked to pay another S$3,360, which she was told the developer of the condominium required as a security deposit. This amount would be refunded after she moved in, the “property agent,” a man named Glenn Teo, added.

She posted screenshots of their interactions, as well as legitimate-looking documents that appeared to support the requests for money. After that, Glenn asked her for another S$3,360 for a government tax filing, which she was assured would be returned the next day. Ms Pamela kept paying because she was so eager to move into the new unit, she added. However, in hindsight, she wished she had stopped to verify all the payments that she made. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Sometimes, I think about how easily money can leave your account when you have worked so hard to earn it. Every dollar represented my time, my sacrifices, and the countless hours I spent working overseas for my family,” she wrote, adding that what has been especially painful is that she has always considered Singapore to be safe, and never thought she would be scammed in this way.

After Glenn no longer responded to her, she filed a police report in June 2025, though she has not recovered any of the money she lost in the scam.

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“I cannot turn back time or recover the peace of mind I lost during that period. But if sharing my story can protect even one person from going through the same thing, then at least something good can come out of this painful experience,” she added. In a comment, Ms Pamela also wrote some tips to help people avoid getting scammed. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Do not depend solely on Facebook listings and WhatsApp messages when renting a property. Confirm the agent’s identity and registration, the landlord’s identity, and their right to lease the unit. Check the tenancy arrangement directly with the owner or via independently obtained official details. Exercise great caution with extra payments for alleged developer deposits, taxes, or administrative fees—particularly when an immediate refund is promised. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Avoid rushing to transfer money just because someone claims urgency. If anything seems unusual, pause and verify before sending more money.” /TISG Read also: Couple fell into rental scam despite inspecting house twice and verifying real estate agent's license