Woman suspected of attempting suicide at MRT station gets arrested

SINGAPORE: A woman suspected of attempting suicide at an MRT station has been arrested and taken to the hospital after passers-by and station staff rescued her. The caption of the video indicated that the incident occurred at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

A video circulating online shows the woman standing outside a fenced area in the station, ready to jump off. A man believed to be a station staff can be seen holding onto the woman’s arm tightly. The woman appeared emotionally unstable, and the footage shows her yelling at one point.

The Singapore Police Force has confirmed that officers received a call for assistance around 4.20 pm on Sunday. A 43-year-old woman was conscious, taken to hospital for treatment, and subsequently arrested under a mental health order.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to one of the following helplines for immediate assistance:

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24-hour hotline) or 9151 1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association of Mental Health: 1800 283 7019

Emergency helpline of the Institute of Mental Health: 6389 2222 (24-hour hotline)