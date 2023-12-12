SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to question her relationship with her boyfriend of 10 years.

In an anonymous post to the popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the woman said that she took charge of the relationship because she mainly planned ahead for them. She said even her mother was concerned that her boyfriend was not ready career-wise or financially. “Even tho, we’ve been tgt for abt 10 years, I felt like my mum wasn’t approving of him like his phase in life becos he took the longest track which is ITE, Poly and then Uni. So by the time he grad, he’d rly be close to 30 alr and haven’t started working but I’d have accomplished much more or maybe even job hopping to get a higher pay raise which I would then feel the imbalance and the difference”, the woman wrote. She added that while seeing a future with her boyfriend, she wanted a BTO flat with him but did not want to be the only one paying for it.

She also feared she would have to support him financially and also take care of her mother and grandmother. The woman wrote that she could not always afford to foot the bill when she was with her boyfriend. “We haven’t talked abt this becos whenever I try to communicate with him, he always brushes me off as he’s afraid of the future too and just says “if it happens, then think later”. Sometimes, his attitude rly turn me off like I don’t feel he loves me as much as I love him but he might also be feeling v stressed over sch”, the woman wrote. She said that she just needed some reassurance from her boyfriend at a time when her mother was making her second-guess her future with him.