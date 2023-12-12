Relationships

Woman says her boyfriend will only graduate when he’s 30, so she has to support them both until then

ByObbana Rajah

December 12, 2023

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to question her relationship with her boyfriend of 10 years.

In an anonymous post to the popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the woman said that she took charge of the relationship because she mainly planned ahead for them. She said even her mother was concerned that her boyfriend was not ready career-wise or financially. “Even tho, we’ve been tgt for abt 10 years, I felt like my mum wasn’t approving of him like his phase in life becos he took the longest track which is ITE, Poly and then Uni. So by the time he grad, he’d rly be close to 30 alr and haven’t started working but I’d have accomplished much more or maybe even job hopping to get a higher pay raise which I would then feel the imbalance and the difference”, the woman wrote. She added that while seeing a future with her boyfriend, she wanted a BTO flat with him but did not want to be the only one paying for it.

See also  Man says his girlfriend quit her job and wanted him to support her

She also feared she would have to support him financially and also take care of her mother and grandmother. The woman wrote that she could not always afford to foot the bill when she was with her boyfriend. “We haven’t talked abt this becos whenever I try to communicate with him, he always brushes me off as he’s afraid of the future too and just says “if it happens, then think later”. Sometimes, his attitude rly turn me off like I don’t feel he loves me as much as I love him but he might also be feeling v stressed over sch”, the woman wrote. She said that she just needed some reassurance from her boyfriend at a time when her mother was making her second-guess her future with him.

ByObbana Rajah

Related Post

Relationships

Help, my partner and I broke up after BTO selection, what do I do now?

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

“When it comes to money, no one is your friend” — Singaporeans tell man who lent $100 to his “friend” who refuses to pay it back

September 25, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

Son asks how to help his parents, who are afraid their savings will run out so they eat instant noodles and refuse to see the doctor when sick

September 22, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Lifestyle

How Southeast Asia’s ‘househusbands’ test male-controlled standards

September 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business & Economy

China’s Gen Z ditches luxury for ‘dupe economy’ as growth prospects dim

September 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Entertainment

LE SSERAFIM’s heartfelt surprise for Eunchae’s last day as Music Bank’s MC filled with touching moments

September 28, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

FIFTY FIFTY takes a pass on SBS’s ‘Inkigayo’ after ‘Unanswered Questions’ backlash

September 28, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.