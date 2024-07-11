In the Hood

Woman regrets not allowing foreign worker to use her bathroom

July 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to share her regret over not allowing a foreign worker to use her bathroom, expressing that she wished she had been more accommodating.

In a post on r/SingaporeRaw on Wednesday (Jul 10), she mentioned that she was working from home when a foreign worker conducting NEA mosquito checks in the lift lobby knocked on her door.

“He was very urgent and asked if he could use my house toilet to pee,” she recalled.

Since her first instinct was to not let a stranger into her house, she refused and went back to work without much thought.

However, after her work ended, she felt guilty about her decision. Reflecting on the interaction, she couldn’t shake the feeling that she had missed an opportunity to help someone in need.

“I thought back about it… I feel bad….” she said. “Has this happened to anyone before?”

“HDB homes are not public toilets.”

In the comments section, opinions were divided. One netizen empathized with the foreign worker’s urgency, suggesting that the woman should have assisted him, especially since he had just helped with mosquito checks.

Another netizen said, “You’re fine.. As long as you’re ok being treated the way you treated others, especially in emergencies..”

However, others disagreed, and stated that she was right in exercising caution because she is a woman and it might not be wise to let an unfamiliar man inside.

One netizen advised, “If you’re a lady it’s best you don’t let him in. But if you are a man and don’t allow him in, that’s a bit stupid because it probably took him lots of guts to knock on the door and ask.”

Another commented, “HDB homes are not public toilets.”

A third netizen said, “…if you don’t feel comfy, don’t. If you feel bad, you can try next time.”

