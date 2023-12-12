Featured News

Woman gives up 9-to-5 job to fulfil her late father’s dream of joining the army

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 12, 2023

SINGAPORE: In a remarkable display of determination and commitment, a 27-year-old former human resources professional successfully transitioned from the corporate world to a commissioned officer in the Singapore Armed Forces.

Ms Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin) told Lianhe Zaobao that her decision to pursue a military career was inspired by her late father, whose dream was to become a soldier. Due to skin problems, he could not meet the military’s standards and chose a career in law enforcement instead.

Recalling her childhood memories, Ms Zhang shared, “My dad liked to watch war movies, and I would watch them with him, so I was interested in uniform work since I was a kid.”

Despite her initial concerns about her physical readiness and the age gap with her peers, Ms Zhang drew inspiration from her cousin, who had become a regular soldier and decided to embark on a new path. She told the Chinese daily, “My family also supports me, and my mother told me that my father will be excited for me. I took this step bravely to commemorate my father, just like fulfilling his wish back then.”

See also  McDonald’s BTS meal frenzy leads to outlet closures over Covid-19 fears in Indonesia

To prepare for the military, Ms Zhang committed to rigorous physical training, including running and sports. Surpassing her own expectations, she won a silver medal in the Physical Fitness Test (IPPT) during the early days of her military service. Within months of starting the Armed Forces Officer Cadet Course, her physical fitness reached new heights, earning her a gold medal.

The 38-week Officer Cadet Course was a demanding journey that tested the limits of Ms Zhang’s combat, planning, and leadership skills. Despite the challenges, she emerged as one of the 16 female officers out of the 460 officers commissioned at the Officer Cadet Graduation Ceremony at the Singapore Armed Forces Military Training Institute (SAFTI) on Saturday (9 Dec).

The Officer Cadet Commissioning Parade was reviewed by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who stressed the importance of fostering a world where the rule of law prevails and urged the graduates to lead the next generation of National Servicemen.

See also  Conscription: Asking the right questions?

He said, “The simple truth is that the strength of our military lies ultimately in our people… as newly commissioned officers, remember the motto that you have embraced throughout your cadet course: to Lead, to Excel, and to Overcome.”

The parade marked the conclusion of 38 weeks of intensive training at the Officer Cadet School, preparing the newly commissioned officers for command, instructional, or staff appointments in the SAF. Ms Zhang’s remarkable journey serves as an inspiring testament to the pursuit of one’s dreams and the ability to overcome challenges, no matter how unconventional the path may be.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Singapore drops to fourth in Global Financial Centres Index, overtaken by Hong Kong

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Commuters who walked along MRT tracks recount being excited while others decry transport price hikes amid latest MRT service outage

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News In the Hood

“Very dangerously done without considering other residents’ safety” — HDB unit’s ceiling badly damaged from neighbour’s renovation

September 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Lifestyle

How Southeast Asia’s ‘househusbands’ test male-controlled standards

September 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business & Economy

China’s Gen Z ditches luxury for ‘dupe economy’ as growth prospects dim

September 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Entertainment

LE SSERAFIM’s heartfelt surprise for Eunchae’s last day as Music Bank’s MC filled with touching moments

September 28, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

FIFTY FIFTY takes a pass on SBS’s ‘Inkigayo’ after ‘Unanswered Questions’ backlash

September 28, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.