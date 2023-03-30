Woman asks where the good guys in Singapore are, says she’s so unlucky to end up with abusive guys who expect her to pay for stuff and lend them money

SINGAPORE: A woman who wanted to find the right partner took to social media asking for the “good guys” to step forward for her.

She wrote that she had been in several bad relationships where she was “so unlucky to always get abusive (emotionally and mentally) boyfriends. Are the guys in Singapore not able to save money? Why am I always the one ending up having to pay for stuff or loaning them money?” The woman added that the men she had been in relationships with would only talk about marriage when she wanted to leave the relationship.

“I always try to overlook the fact that the guy doesn’t have much money at first, encourage him to work harder, earn more. But that doesn’t work at all. Aren’t they embarrassed that the girl has to pay for dates and transport all the time?” she wrote.

She added that she eventually wanted to get married and start a family but no one had given her a sense of security to do so. In her post, she called for any guys who could give women a sense of security to step forward as “All of us independent girls have been searching for you”.

Here’s what netizens who commented on her post said:

Earlier this year, a woman took to social media asking others for advice on whether she should break up with her boyfriend because he had not yet proposed to her on the agreed-upon date.

In her anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said that she had been with her boyfriend for almost three years. “I was upfront with him and told him since the start of our relationship that I had baggage over my exes always initiating the talk of marriage and then afterwards just being reluctant to commit afterwards (i don’t want to go into further detail but in both cases both exes did me quite dirty”, she wrote.

When she first met her boyfriend, she told him about the baggage and insecurity that was caused by her previous relationships where “guys would pursue me hard, swear to move the earth for me, etc….and then when it came down to it, all of it just never happened. My boyfriend said he would be different, and told me he would propose at the 2.5 year mark (2022)”, she explained. The woman said that she and her boyfriend spoke about the issue at length and they agreed that they would be engaged by 2022. According to her, her boyfriend even shared this with her mother and grandmother. She also said that they have a ring ready as well.

“2022 comes and goes and he hasn’t proposed. I ask him about it and he asks for an extension. I’m a bit sad since he never initiated the conversation and I had to bring it up, but I agree. We have end Feb in mind. I asked him today again, since end Feb is coming . He asks for an extension again and this is honestly killing me”, she said. She added that her boyfriend has the ring and has had 14 months to plan a proposal.

