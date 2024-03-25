Lifestyle

Woke Boston “racial” justice leaders demanding $15 billion from White churches 

March 25, 2024
Racial justice activists from Boston stir controversy by demanding $15 billion from White churches, sparking outrage among conservatives. Critics argue the demand is unnecessary, especially in the current societal climate. Accusations against White churches for exacerbating contemporary issues further fuel conservative discontent in America.

The Daily Mail states, Boston religious leaders demand reparations from “white churches” for Black community, urging a $15 billion payout at a gathering in Resurrection Lutheran Church. In addition to this,Reverend Kevin Peterson emphasizes the call for atonement, urging churches to extend their wealth into the Black community. 

Furthermore, 16 clergymen, Black and White, sign a letter urging participation in reparations. Churches like King’s Chapel, Arlington Street Church, Trinity Church, and Old South Church, built in the 1600s and 1700s, face scrutiny for historical ties to slavery. Despite efforts to research and discuss reparations, urgency for action grows, pressing white churches beyond past efforts. The Archdiocese of Boston pledges review of proposals amid ongoing racial justice debates.

Conservatives unhappy after woke Boston racial justice leaders demand money from White churches 

Following that, X users state the racial justice leaders would have better luck crossing the border and coming back to America. This sentiment is regarding the illegal immigrants flooding the country. Conservatives state that the government is giving illegals most of the “dough.” 

Conservatives say that demanding reparations from people who never committed crimes does not make any sense. Moreover, they are blaming these leaders for being “con artists,” as they’re trying to use the virtue signal tactic for this. Others who have Irish origins are also demanding for their reparation checks. 

