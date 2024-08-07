SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party (WP) parliamentarian Leon Perera’s appearance at the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) National Day Dinner on Saturday (3 Aug) has fueled speculation on whether he will return to politics in the future.

Mr Perera was one of the panellists at the launch of The People’s Manifesto earlier on Saturday. Some members of the PSP were spotted at that event, as well.

Later that same evening, the ex-Aljunied GRC MP shared photos of him attending the PSP’s National Day Dinner on his Instagram stories. Mr Perera has since clarified that he only attended the event as a guest and was invited to the dinner by a member of the PSP.

When approached for comment by 8World, he reportedly declined to indicate whether he was interested in joining the PSP and said he would not comment at this stage.

A spokesperson for the PSP confirmed that Mr Perera has not formally joined the party but revealed that he has provided informal assistance to the PSP.

Mr Perera resigned from the WP due to a personal reason last year but has received some calls to make a return to the political sphere in recent months as the next general election looms.

Last month, some Singaporeans online called on him to stand as an independent candidate at the upcoming polls, while others urged him to join an opposition that aligns with his values.

Some pointed to the “outstanding work” Mr Perera has done in standing up for Singaporeans over the past decade, first as a non-constituency member of parliament and then as an elected MP.

Others asserted that they find Mr Perera “much more honest than most other politicians,” with his heart in the right place.

When he accepted Mr Perera’s resignation in July 2023, WP chief Pritam Singh called the former a “committed and dedicated MP, advocating in the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans.”

He added that his resignation represents the “loss of a steadfast opposition voice” as he urged Mr Perera to come back from the controversy stronger. /TISG