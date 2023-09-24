Why it gets harder to stand up as you age

As we age, our bodies tend to get stiffer and less flexible. One of the reasons why standing gets harder is because tendons get tighter around the joints, and the cartilage also deteriorates. In addition, there is also a reduction in synovial fluid within the joints.

We also have less muscle mass as we get older, especially around the quadriceps, which are the muscles at the front of your thighs which we use to sit and stand. The best way to slow down this deterioration is actually with physical activity. Physical activity helps with bone density, cardiovascular health and mental health.

The age factor

According to the NHS guidelines, senior citizens should do activities that improve strength, balance and flexibility at least twice a week and at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity if they are already active.

In addition, doctors also recommend that even if you can’t do yoga, you should always stretch properly. Any simple stretching can improve flexibility and can be done just about anywhere.

Although there are many benefits to yoga, it’s not necessary as many people may not be able to manage it as they age.

Is the chair a killer?

Some 60 years ago, researchers found bus drivers had twice as many heart attacks as bus conductors. The reason was attributed to long hours of sitting.

Adults in the UK spend seven or more hours sitting down, which increases as people get older. This increases risk factors like heart disease, dementia and diabetes.

According to a 2016 analysis conducted with over a million people, it was found that you can counter the negative effects of a desk job by doing 60 to 75 minutes of moderate physical exercise every day.

One good way of doing this is to stand while talking on the phone or walk during meetings.

Read More News

The photo above is from

The post Why does it get harder to stand up as you age appeared first on The Independent News.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg