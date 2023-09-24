X users claim Joe Biden is “dismantling democracy”

President Joe Biden made a rather controversial statement regarding his opposition, former President Donald Trump. However, users feel that he is ironic as they claim he is the one dismantling democracy. This entire time, Biden has been the accelerator of the woke propaganda.

CNBC states President Joe Biden, speaking at a New York City fundraiser, issued a stern warning about the determined efforts of Donald Trump and other MAGA Republicans to undermine democracy. With the possibility of a 2024 election rematch looming based on current public opinion polls, Biden emphasized the critical role of the 2020 election in preserving democracy and thanked supporters for their contributions.

Following that, he declared his candidacy for reelection, framing it as another opportunity to safeguard American democracy, vowing to protect its values. Biden left no room for doubt, asserting that Trump and his MAGA-aligned Republicans are unwavering in their mission to destabilize American democracy.

Furthermore, he reaffirms his commitment to uphold, defend, and champion democratic principles. It seems a rather familiar word, affirm, as the Democrats tend to use it for a number of their ideologies, one of them being child gender-affirming care.

X users vehemently disagree with Joe Biden as they feel he is the one dismantling democracy

This is like robbing a bank, and while doing it, accusing someone else of the robbery. — DivXMaN (@crypto_div) September 20, 2023

X users are openly trash-talking their president. They feel that he is the one that is problematic in contrast to Trump. Following that, a user used an analogy that Biden robbed a bank but, at the same time, accused someone else of doing so. There are a plethora of comments like these towards him.

🎯 — Sidd Finch (@Kings2UFernand) September 19, 2023

In addition, users are accusing their President of being a socialist. The same claims that he is wrongly accusing Trump of his actions. However, it is a dangerous claim that some are making towards the President by openly calling him a socialist. Americans do not have a colourful history with both communists and socialists.

Biden’s definition of “democracy” is a one party system ruled by Elites. There would be no middle class. Just rulers and pawns‼️ — Iron Patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@mergerguy) September 19, 2023

Others claim that the President wants a democracy only for the elite and upper class. They claim that he wants to dismantle middle-class Americans. However, there is no evidence towards these statements. Regardless, the 2024 elections will be an interesting one.

