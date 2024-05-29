SINGAPORE: In response to The Straits Times (ST) ‘s thought-provoking article, “Is it worth asking another doctor for a second opinion?” two Singapore doctors shed light on the advantages and disadvantages of seeking a medical second opinion.

It is a common practice for patients and their families to seek second opinions from doctors when their initial treatment involves significant risks, such as surgical procedures, or when previous treatments have failed to produce positive results.

This is particularly common when dealing with rare medical conditions or when facing serious illnesses like cancer.

Dr Yik Keng Yeong: Advantages of getting a second opinion

From Dr Yik Keng Yeong’s viewpoint, encouraging patients to seek second medical opinions for treatment is not about doubting a doctor’s expertise but rather recognising the complexity of modern medicine.

He explained that the field of medicine is evolving rapidly across multiple fronts, making it unrealistic for any one doctor to possess comprehensive knowledge in all treatment areas.

Thus, it is understandable that patients seek reassurances or further clarification from another doctor.

He also mentioned that getting a second opinion can open doors to various treatments, each with its own application, efficacy, and potential side effects, allowing patients to make more informed health decisions.

In addition, Dr Yik stressed the importance of open discussions among healthcare professionals.

He noted, “It is disappointingly common for doctors to disparage the earlier treatment options offered by their colleagues, and this practice should not be condoned as it confuses patients, often leading to confrontations or even threats of suits against the doctors who treated the patient earlier.”

Dr Desmond Wai: Disadvantages of getting a second opinion

Taking a different perspective, Dr Desmond Wai expresses a more cautious approach towards seeking a second opinion, stating that doing so could lead to an incorrect diagnosis or treatment plan.

Illustrating his point, he recounted instances where some patients reached out to him merely through email, submitted their laboratory and MRI findings, and requested a diagnosis and treatment plan without scheduling an in-person consultation.

He said, “Without evaluating the patient in person, going through all the laboratory reports and imaging studies, and understanding their concerns, it is unsafe to give any specific medical opinion.”

Additionally, Dr Wai pointed out that seeking a second opinion can result in additional costs and treatment delays.

This is because the second doctor may request the patient to undergo further tests or procedures, which can incur additional expenses and potentially prolong the treatment process.

Furthermore, if the second doctor disagrees with the initial doctor’s assessment or treatment plan, it can lead to confusion and uncertainty for the patient.

He added, “Clinical studies have shown that the second doctor disagreed with the first doctor in diagnosis or management approach in approximately half of the cases. This may confuse the patients.”

He then advised all patients not to “routinely ask a second opinion” for every medical issue they have.

Instead, they should only consider seeking a second opinion if they disagree with their doctor’s approach and management plan or if their medical issues are complex.

