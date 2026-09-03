Wholesome Singapore guys immediately say yes to helping female TikToker who said she was being followed

SINGAPORE: When a young woman wanted to find out, as a social experiment, if men in Singapore would help her if she asked them, she quickly found out the answer.

TikToker Fateyma (@fateyma_khan_) titled a recent video: “What SG guys will do if I’m being stalked.”

In it, she is seen approaching a group of four young men, who look like they’re in their early 20s. After apologising, she explained that she thought a man was following her, and asked if they would be all right if she walked with them for a little bit.

They immediately answered that they would be fine with that.

“Walk with us? Sure, bro,” one said in true Gen Z fashion.

When Ms Fateyma told them that she had gotten off at Orchard MRT and had noticed a guy following her, another immediately asked if there was anyone she could call.

She said that she thought she might have lost him, but was unsure.

“He’s quite big, eh,” she added, which immediately prompted such questions as “How big is he?” And “Does he look like he will aggravate?”

She then asked the young men what they would do if he approached her.

“Ask him to back off,” one answered promptly.

They also advised her to call the police.

Shortly afterwards, Ms Fateyma told them she was just kidding, and then pointed to her cameraman nearby.

“This is actually a social experiment,” she told them, and thanked them for stopping and walking with her.

She then asked them why, considering that if the threat had been real, then her stalker could have beaten them up.

“There’s no harm to me helping somebody out that’s in danger,” one of the young men said.

Another, who did not hesitate to say yes when she asked if she could walk with them, told Ms Fateyma, “Everyone should feel safe wherever they are. No one should feel scared.

The TikToker said that while Singapore is very safe, there are still cases of females being stalked or harassed.

“So I’m glad that there are kind people out there who you can approach in situations,” she said.

The young men assured her that there are likely to be many more people who would have done the same.

“Wholesome SG guys,” she wrote in her caption.

The 21-year-old vlogger also performed the same experiment with young Singaporean women and got pretty much the same results, as the “super protective ladies” also went into action to make sure she was safe. /TISG

Read also: Man apologises & runs away after 2 women follow him over alleged stalking in Sengkang