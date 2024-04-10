Lifestyle

What does water have to do with your happiness?

ByGemma Iso

April 10, 2024
what-does-water-have-to-do-with-your-happiness?

water

In a refreshing twist on what it takes to find happiness, researchers have uncovered a simple yet vital ingredient: water.

Yes, that humble glass of H2O might just be the key to unlocking a happier you, according to a groundbreaking study conducted by OnePoll in collaboration with True Lemon.

The study delved into the realm of everyday happiness, uncovering a treasure trove of insights into what makes us smile. It turns out; that it’s not always the grand gestures but the small, simple pleasures that light up our lives. On average, participants reported encountering around 57 of these ‘little things’ each week.

Among these joys, a surprising standout emerged: water.

Link between water and joy

For 36% of respondents, the act of sipping enough water was enough to bring a smile to their faces. But it didn’t stop there. The study revealed a fascinating correlation between staying hydrated and maintaining a sunny disposition towards life.

Those who guzzled down 10 or more glasses of water a day were not only parched for water but also for positivity, with a whopping 80% of them attesting to the importance of relishing life’s small pleasures. In stark contrast, a mere 48% of those who barely wet their whistle with a single glass or less found joy in life’s little moments.

But the benefits of staying hydrated stretched beyond a mere mood boost. The data painted a compelling picture of mental well-being, with 46% of the well-hydrated crowd reporting high levels of happiness compared to a paltry 22% among the parched populace.

A significant 71% of those who imbibed seven or more glasses a day saw the proverbial glass as half full, embodying an optimistic mindset.

In the end, it’s about finding what works best for you, ensuring you’re not only quenching your thirst but also nourishing your happiness.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Musk’s used toddler burner account to ask “Do you like Japanese girls?”

The post What does water have to do with your happiness? appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Lifestyle

Japanese man aims to become ‘god of marriage’ by having 4 wives, 2 girlfriends and wanting to father over 50 children!

October 21, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

China’s PhD marvel: Can a 29-year-old really hold 4 PhDs and multiple Master’s degrees?

October 21, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Lifestyle

Foreigner working in Singapore says he can’t save money and make future plans despite working hard because “the cost of living is over the top”

October 21, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

How do I reject aggressive tissue sellers in Singapore who refuse to go away?

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singaporeans are speaking up to thrive at work through healthy work-life balance and open discussions on mental health

October 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

“So-called butter” — Diner shocked at tiny pieces of butter served at $41M Tampines coffee shop; says “shrinkflation had seriously set in Singapore”

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“Uncouth” man on MRT refuses to give his seat to an elderly woman, but he keeps standing while blocking others from holding the train bar

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.