David Hogg’s PAC Under Fire: Lavish Spending Raises Questions

ByAsir F

April 10, 2024
David Hogg

Gun control activist David Hogg’s political action committee (PAC) has raised eyebrows as Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reveal lavish spending on travel, consultants, and legal fees. 

Breitbart states, Hogg’s Leaders We Deserve PAC, aimed at electing Generation Z politicians, raised over $3 million in 2023. However, most funds didn’t support candidates, with large sums diverted to luxury expenses and consultants. High-profile donors include filmmaker Alexander Adell and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. Critics question the PAC’s effectiveness, noting significant spending on consultants and limited contributions to candidates. 

FEC filings reveal extensive expenditures on political consulting firms, legal fees, and personal expenses, raising concerns about the PAC’s priorities.

David Hogg’s Journey from Parkland Survivor to Activist Leader

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, found his activist voice at just 17 years old. After the tragedy, he embarked on a mission to advocate for stricter gun control laws. With #NeverAgain, he rallied peers nationwide, staging walkouts and demanding political action. 

Now, with his organization “Leaders We Deserve,” Hogg aims to empower young progressives in politics. Reflecting on his journey at Penn State, he emphasized the importance of amplifying voices to effect change. Inspired by past movements, Hogg continues to drive momentum, advocating for policies like red flag laws to prevent future tragedies.

However, his movement is at a crossroads amongst the conservative crowd. They are typically for guns to be used. But, the liberals are fighting for stricter gun control as these weapons have been used for negative purposes on the daily. 

 

Regardless of his initial commendable stance, X users find him to be a “grifter.” They claim that the money he raised has been spent a significant amount on travel in comparison to the actual politicians the Democrats are willing to spend on. 

Ron Klain Calls for Biden to Tackle Soaring Gasoline Costs and Border Issues

