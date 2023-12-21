A wave of departures is sweeping through the House of Representatives, signaling a growing frustration with Capitol Hill’s chaotic atmosphere.

Many members cite reasons such as disillusionment with a perceived broken Washington, D.C., and a decline in respect for the institution.

However, a closer look reveals more conventional motives behind the exodus, including aspirations for higher office, avoiding tough reelection battles, or preempting the loss of committee leadership roles.

As of Wednesday, 33 House members, predominantly Democrats, have either announced retirement or pursued alternative offices.

The trend highlights a blend of political considerations and individual circumstances influencing lawmakers’ decisions, reflecting a broader challenge in Congress marked by increased polarization and a shift towards showmanship over legislative dedication.