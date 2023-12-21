International

Wave of Congressional departures reflects frustration on Capitol Hill

ByGemma Iso

December 21, 2023
wave-of-congressional-departures-reflects-frustration-on-capitol-hill

Capitol Hill

A wave of departures is sweeping through the House of Representatives, signaling a growing frustration with Capitol Hill’s chaotic atmosphere.

Many members cite reasons such as disillusionment with a perceived broken Washington, D.C., and a decline in respect for the institution.

However, a closer look reveals more conventional motives behind the exodus, including aspirations for higher office, avoiding tough reelection battles, or preempting the loss of committee leadership roles.

As of Wednesday, 33 House members, predominantly Democrats, have either announced retirement or pursued alternative offices.

The trend highlights a blend of political considerations and individual circumstances influencing lawmakers’ decisions, reflecting a broader challenge in Congress marked by increased polarization and a shift towards showmanship over legislative dedication.

Why the exodus?

A closer look reveals that many are departing for more conventional reasons, such as pursuing higher office, avoiding risky reelection bids, or preempting the loss of a committee leadership role.

As of Wednesday, 33 House members have either announced their retirement or launched campaigns for alternative offices.

Of these departures, Democrats account for 22, while Republicans make up 11. The disparity between the parties is largely attributed to Democrats seeking higher office—12, compared to three Republicans. Both parties have a similar number of retirements, with Democrats at 10 and Republicans at eight.

Political considerations

The decision to exit office hinges on a blend of broader political considerations and individual circumstances. Factors like aspirations for higher office, concerns about age or health, and predictions of the party’s electoral fortunes can sway lawmakers’ choices.

Longer-tenured members, in particular, may weigh the potential loss of a committee chair position due to a shift in party control or party-enforced term limits.

The recent surge in early departures may be attributed in part to growing frustration with the House as an institution and the individuals serving in it.

Studies suggest that Congress has faced increased challenges in problem-solving due to heightened political polarization.

Congress: Showmanship over legislative dedication?

The allure of fame and fundraising driven by sensational statements on social media and round-the-clock cable news coverage has shifted the balance in favor of showmanship over legislative dedication, making Congress less appealing to those focused on the substantive work of governance.

Read More News

Nikki Haley Shuts Down VP Speculation: ‘Not even a conversation,’ says former UN Ambassador

Cover Photo: Unspash

The post Wave of Congressional departures reflects frustration on Capitol Hill appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Technology

Penang, Selangor, and Johor to spearhead Malaysia’s global tech hub transformation with semiconductors and data centres to boost economy

October 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Malaysia

JB braces for surge in SG visitors post-VEP introduction

October 8, 2024 Gemma Iso
In the Hood

“She scolded me” — Woman says she got told off for asking a bus passenger not to put “her socks cladded feet on seats, handles, and armrests”

October 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore’s Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel takes the crown as the world’s ultimate skyscraper sensation

October 8, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.