KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Coupang Play has unveiled a new poster and teaser for its highly anticipated drama Newtopia!

Newtopia follows the gripping journey of Jae Yoon (Park Jung Min), a soldier, and his girlfriend, Young Joo (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), as they navigate a zombie-infested Seoul in a desperate bid to reunite.

The vibrant new poster captures attention with its striking pink background, contrasting with chaotic scenes of zombies overrunning downtown Seoul.

At the heart of the poster, Jae Yoon and Young Joo face the relentless horde armed with unconventional weapons like a scraper and a chainsaw. Their determination to reach each other amid the chaos sets a tense and emotional tone.

High-energy drama

The poster also introduces key supporting characters. On Jae Yoon’s side is Private Ra In Ho (Im Sung Jae) and Aaron Park (Kim Jun Han), a hotel manager near Jae Yoon’s base.

Young Joo’s team includes Jin Wook, her senior gaming CEO Alex, and a young man preparing for his college entrance exam. These diverse characters promise dynamic interactions in this high-energy drama.

The teaser amplifies excitement with its blend of thrilling action and playful elements. On the day Jae Yoon and Young Joo decide to part ways, a sudden zombie outbreak turns their world upside down.

Zombies crash into Young Joo’s car while Jae Yoon’s unit faces an onslaught at their tower.

Heightening suspense

Despite the life-threatening chaos, the couple fights back with fiery determination. From wielding golf clubs to shooting flames, their battles take viewers through iconic Seoul locations, including Gangnam and a military tower, heightening suspense.

Accompanied by a quirky soundtrack that shifts from sombre to cheerful classical music, the teaser’s unique touches—like popping eyeballs and playful “zombie” text—add charm to the intense storyline.

Scheduled to premiere on Feb 7 at 8 pm KST, Newtopia promises an unforgettable ride. Stay tuned!