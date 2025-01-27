KOREA: According to Soompi, tvN has unveiled an exciting new teaser for its upcoming drama, My Dearest Nemesis!

Adapted from a popular webtoon, the drama explores the unique love story between two individuals whose relationship begins through their online gaming avatars during school and evolves when they reunite 16 years later as the boss and the employee.

“Worthy of being the heir”

The teaser introduces Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), a chaebol heir and perfectionist director of the strategic division at Yongseong Department Store. “I will shatter any doubt,” she declares, her voice filled with steely determination, “and prove I am the only worthy heir to Yongseong Group.”

Opposite him is Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young), a tenacious and skilled team leader in the same division. Known for her grit and fearlessness, Baek Su Jeong has earned the nickname “division director killer” for her unrelenting clashes with her superiors. The teaser highlights her fiery confrontations with previous division directors, setting the stage for her next challenge—Ban Ju Yeon.

Unexpected turn

Upon his arrival, Baek Su Jeong immediately senses trouble. “I have a bad feeling about him,” she remarks. “He’s exactly the type that I don’t like.” However, things take an unexpected turn when she discovers Ban Ju Yeon’s closely guarded secret: he leads a double life as “Black Dragon,” a persona he must conceal to solidify his status as a proper heir.

With this explosive information, Baek Su Jeong confidently threatens, “Everyone needs to know about this secret of yours, right?” Realising her potential to jeopardise his plans, Ban Ju Yeon admits, “Team Leader Baek Su Jeong is extremely dangerous.”

My Dearest Nemesis promises a captivating blend of romance, rivalry, and humour as these two characters navigate their complex relationship.