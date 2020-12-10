COVID-19 Watch the boat that turns seawater into fuel in action!

Watch the boat that turns seawater into fuel in action!

watch-the-boat-that-turns-seawater-into-fuel-in-action!

Author

Kazi Mahmood

Date

Category

COVID-19energy observerInternationalself-sufficient
- Advertisement -

A boat is setting a record that not many can beat. It is the first hydrogen boat in the world that can make its own fuel.

Meet the Energy Observer. It is the first hydrogen-powered boat which emits zero emission, zero noise and it uses a range of renewable technologies.

One of the system it uses is to produce carbon-free hydrogen from sea water to be self-sufficient in energy.

The crew of Energy Observer have been living together for several weeks without being able to set foot on land.

- Advertisement -

Because of the lockdown measures due to the COVID-19, the crew could not land any where but they survived admirably.

They get their food supply from boats that delivers to them, says a crew member in a video that you can watch here:

Energy Observer: A 100% self-sufficient system

The audio is in French but it has an English translation that makes it easier to understand how the crew has survived.

This video here presents the new phase of Energy Observer’s round-the-world Odyssey for the remainder of its journey until 2023 (Japan, California, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the Americas, etc.), as well as the new technologies on board the ship.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Goh Chok Tong says that he had to reassure a jobless Kenneth Jeyaretnam in 1993

Goh Chok Tong said that back in 1993, he had to reassure an unemployed Kenneth Jeyaretnam that he would not face difficulties in getting a job because of the latter’s father’s standing as an opposition politician. Mr Kenneth Jeyaretnam’s father, Joshua Benjamin...
View Post
Featured News

Foreign student apologises for making slit eyes gesture after drawing intense outrage

A foreign student has apologised for making a slit-eyes gesture in a social media photo, after drawing intense backlash over the weekend. The student, Instagram user @louisepzn, is believed to be a French national studying at the Essec Business School. She had...
View Post
Featured News

PR from China absconds after being charged with exposing himself in NUS library

Singapore -- A warrant of arrest has been issued for a 28-year-old chemical engineering student at the National University of Singapore (NUS) accused of exposing his private parts and sexually stimulating himself in front of a woman at the science library in...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet