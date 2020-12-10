England UK signs Singapore trade deal as EU talks falter

UK signs Singapore trade deal as EU talks falter

uk-signs-singapore-trade-deal-as-eu-talks-falter

Author

AFP

Date

Category

EnglandFeatured NewsHome NewsInternationaltrade deal
- Advertisement -

Britain on Thursday signed a free-trade deal with Singapore, giving it a key foothold in Asia as it seeks to forge its own path after leaving the European Union, while talks on a post-Brexit deal stumble.

The agreement largely replicates an existing EU-Singapore agreement, with the city-state’s trade ministry saying it will cover more than 17 billion pounds (US$22 billion) in trade.

It removes tariffs, gives both countries access to each other’s markets in services and cuts non-tariff barriers in electronics, cars and vehicle parts, pharmaceutical products, medical devices and renewable energy generation, the ministry said.

Duties will be eliminated by November 2024, the same timeline as the pact between the EU and Singapore, a former British colony that maintains close links with London.

- Advertisement -

The agreement “provides British businesses a platform to access opportunities in the region through Singapore”, Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing said as he signed the deal with his British counterpart Liz Truss.

“Beyond the significant benefits to our respective businesses, the (deal) is a strong statement against protectionism and nativism,” Chan said, adding it will be “crucial in ensuring a strong and resilient post-pandemic recovery for the world”.

Britain signed its first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan in October, but Thursday’s agreement is its first with a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The 10-country bloc is home to 650 million people and — prior to the pandemic-induced downturn — had enjoyed rapid economic growth in recent years.

The deal came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave themselves until Sunday to decide on the future of post-Brexit negotiations, following a three-hour dinner that left the two sides “far apart”.

Britain and the EU are running out of time to reach an agreement on a future trading relationship before the end of a post-Brexit transition period at the end of the year.

© Agence France-Presse

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Goh Chok Tong says that he had to reassure a jobless Kenneth Jeyaretnam in 1993

Goh Chok Tong said that back in 1993, he had to reassure an unemployed Kenneth Jeyaretnam that he would not face difficulties in getting a job because of the latter’s father’s standing as an opposition politician. Mr Kenneth Jeyaretnam’s father, Joshua Benjamin...
View Post
Featured News

Foreign student apologises for making slit eyes gesture after drawing intense outrage

A foreign student has apologised for making a slit-eyes gesture in a social media photo, after drawing intense backlash over the weekend. The student, Instagram user @louisepzn, is believed to be a French national studying at the Essec Business School. She had...
View Post
Featured News

PR from China absconds after being charged with exposing himself in NUS library

Singapore -- A warrant of arrest has been issued for a 28-year-old chemical engineering student at the National University of Singapore (NUS) accused of exposing his private parts and sexually stimulating himself in front of a woman at the science library in...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet