KOREA: Prepare for the thrilling new drama Tempest, starring Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won, as reported by Soompi. On Jan 7, Disney+ unveiled a sneak peek of its 2025 drama lineup, which includes the highly anticipated Tempest.

The series centres on Moon Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), a skilled diplomat with an esteemed reputation as a former U.S. ambassador, who teams up with San Ho (Kang Dong Won), a mysterious special agent, to uncover the truth behind a major case.

Sharp judgement and unwavering trust

Jun Ji Hyun brings to life the role of Moon Ju, a figure renowned for her sharp judgment and unwavering trust within the international community. Kang Dong Won portrays San Ho, a former elite mercenary with a concealed identity and enigmatic past.

Adding to the excitement, Tempest features Hollywood actor John Cho, known for Star Trek, marking his first appearance in a Korean original series. He will play the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, adding a global flair to the drama.

Alongside new stills, Disney+ released a teaser showcasing highlights from its upcoming shows. In the teaser, San Ho answers a call with a cryptic, “I’ll take care of her,” while Moon Ju firmly states, “Can you understand that I am the boss and follow my commands no matter what?”

Compelling storyline and star-studded cast

With its compelling storyline, star-studded cast, and gripping preview, Tempest promises to be a must-watch. In 2025, the series will debut on Disney+. Stay tuned for updates!

Jun Ji Hyun, often known as Gianna Jun, is a well-known model and actress from South Korea. Her breathtaking beauty, extraordinary acting abilities, and captivating personality have enthralled audiences all over the world.

Born on October 30, 1981, in Seoul, South Korea, Jun Ji-hyun’s journey to stardom began with her modelling career. Her striking features and unique aura quickly caught the attention of the entertainment industry, leading to her acting debut in 1999.