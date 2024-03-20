SINGAPORE: A Reddit user caused a stir on March 10 for writing about a midnight surcharge at a Lau Pa Sat stall after the Taylor Swift concert.

“Is there really an additional 2 SGD fee if you eat there at midnight?” asked u/irishearted in a thread on r/SingaporeEats. Not only was the thread widely commented on and upvoted, but the incident was also reported in the media.

Upon ordering a meal that cost S$7.80, the diner was told that “there is an additional of 2 SGD to eat at midnight.” Also, the attendant punched a different order, and the diner was charged S$11.80, which meant doubling the “midnight surcharge.”

However, when the customer asked for the receipt, the attendant grew flustered but later handed the diner “the equivalent ‘price’ as stated in this receipt.”

u/irishearted also posted a photo of the meal ordered, which appeared to be egg fried rice and two pieces of fried chicken, as well as the receipt, which amounted to S$11.80 but was for several orders of ramyeon, cheese, takeaway boxes, and other items not in the post author’s photo.

It is unsurprising that the diner was troubled by the incident.

After the post received publicity, Mothership reported on March 19 that FairPrice Group, which manages Lau Pa Sat, said that “midnight surcharges” do not exist. Moreover, the stall holder has been given a warning over the incident.

A spokesperson for FairPrice Group was quoted as saying, “We would like to assure [customers] that there are no such charges, and the tenant mentioned has been given a warning.”

Additionally, an investigation has been launched into the incident since FairPrice Group takes this type of feedback seriously.

Meanwhile, a representative from the Lau Pa Sat stall was quoted in a March 17 Shin Min Daily News article that the stall was imposing the surcharge because of additional cleaning costs due to diners who had arrived after The Eras Tour concert on March 9 after the stall had already closed.

“After repeated requests from diners, we reopened the kitchen out of goodwill and had our staff work overtime,” the representative said.

Since the stall had already been cleaned and was closed, re-opening it to serve customers would mean an additional cleaner would be needed, which the stall owners would need to pay S$80 for. /TISG

Read also: Girl disgusted with guy who wants to take her out to Lau Pa Sat on their first date