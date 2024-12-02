;
Viral photo of taxi on fire at Lavender raises concern online

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: A taxi was spotted engulfed in flames on Lavender Street on Friday evening (29 Nov).

The fire broke out around 6:50 pm, with photos and videos of the incident quickly circulating on social media platforms like Reddit and Facebook.

The yellow sedan, parked next to a bus stop with its boot open, appeared fully ablaze. Eyewitnesses reported that the taxi driver was waiting calmly for emergency responders.

One netizen, cycling in the area then, described seeing the driver standing by the vehicle as the fire spread.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed receiving a call about the incident and that firefighters quickly arrived at the scene, where they used a fire hose and a compressed air foam backpack to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, and the driver was unharmed. The exact cause of the blaze is still unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

