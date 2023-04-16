Vietnamese tourist claims Singapore taxi driver cheated her out of $80

SINGAPORE: A woman from Vietnam, who was visiting Singapore for the first time, posted a video on TikTok wherein she claimed that a cab driver cheated her, making her pay an additional $80, but for a tip.

The woman, who posts under @Baokieu230598 on TikTok, posted a “Scam Alert” as part of the caption on her post, which has since gone on to be viewed nearly 50,000 times since she posted it on April 4.

In the video, which she narrates in Vietnamese, she can be heard in a heated conversation with the cab driver, made more difficult by the language barrier between them.

With her fare amounting to $16, she gave the driver two $10 bills.

Then, she claimed that the driver, having seen she had $50 and $100 bills, asked if he could exchange them.

The driver took her $100 bill but only gave her $4 in change.

When she asked for the rest, he claimed to have given them to her already. As proof, he pointed to the two $50 bills in her hands.

The woman pressed her point, which ended up in an argument between them, and the cabby can be heard telling her that she cheated him and that she can call the police.

He added that he was not afraid of her, but covered his face with his hand, presumably aware that she was filming him.

She then accused him of lying to her, but soon after, left the cab, without getting her change.

Her video was shared on the @sgfollowsall Instagram account, and was captioned, “Vietnamese tourist first time in Singapore gets into heated argument with Silvercab taxi driver after she claims he tried to cheat her by making her pay $80 extra for trip.”

One netizen on her TikTok told her to just book a Grab next time she needs a ride in Singapore.

/TISG

