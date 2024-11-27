;
Property

URA opens tender for residential sites at Media Circle and Bayshore Road to yield over 326,000 units

ByMary Alavanza

November 27, 2024
Media Circle and Bayshore Road sites

SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has released the tender process for residential sites in Singapore located at Media Circle and Bayshore Road. 

The three sites are part of the Confirmed List in the H2 2024 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme, as reported by Singapore Business Review.

The tender for Parcel A at Media Circle will close at noon on March 4, 2025. The tender for Parcel B at Media Circle will close on April 29, 2025. The Bayshore Road site tender will close at noon on March 18, 2025.

All three sites will be sold with a 99-year lease.

The Media Circle sites, Parcels A and B, are expected to yield a combined total of 325,500 residential units. Parcel A has a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 28,230 square metres, while Parcel B offers a larger GFA of 42,119 square metres.

Meanwhile, the Bayshore Road site, with a GFA of 44,089 square metres, is expected to yield around 515 residential units. /TISG

