The lead poster for the next weekend drama “Romance in the House” on JTBC has been made public.The drama is written by Kim Young Yoon, known for “My Secret Romance,” and directed by Kim Da Ye of “My ID Is Gangnam Beauty.” The story centers on Byun Moo Jin (played by Ji Jin Hee), who, after losing his wealth due to multiple business failures, was estranged from his family for 11 years. He reappears with a sudden fortune, significantly impacting his family members’ lives.

The family love triangle is beautifully depicted in the recently released poster, which is interestingly flipped 90 degrees anticlockwise. In a heated confrontation over their ex-wife and mother Geum Ae Yeon (Kim Ji Soo), Byun Moo Jin and his daughter Byun Mi Rae (Son Naeun) are shown, each fiercely holding Ae Yeon’s arm. Ae Yeon’s serene grin piques interest in her inner thoughts despite the turbulent dynamics within the family.

Protecting hard-won tranquilly

Moo Jin buys the building where she and Mi Rae reside and moves into the flat directly above them in an attempt to win back Ae Yeon. But Mi Rae is resolved to keep Ae Yeon safe from Moo Jin because she seen her mother fix their lives following Moo Jin’s previous transgressions. She is determined to protect their hard-won tranquilly and demonstrate to Moo Jin that they are capable of being strong and content on their own.

“We recommend you watch ‘Romance in the House’ for a novel perspective on the classic love triangle story where two men are fighting for one woman,” the production team said, “Stay tuned to this dopamine-inducing family drama and find out whether the family will fail to reunite as Mi Rae hopes or succeed in doing so, as Moo Jin hopes.”

“Romance in the House” will debut on television on August 10 at 10:30 p.m. KST, following “Miss Night and Day.”

Seasoned actor

Beginning his acting career in the early 2000s, Ji Jin Hee is a well-known South Korean actor best recognised for his main parts in a number of popular dramas. He first earned international notice for his performance in the historical drama “Jewel in the Palace” (2003).