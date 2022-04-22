“Until we meet again…” — Hubby says to wife who dies after wedding in hospital, leaving netizens heartbroken in tears…

- Advertisement -

“Today is the eighth day, I have to go to work again, I’ll stay first … I’ll come here again in the afternoon before Eid, I’ll bring sunflowers God willing. Bye Anggun,” is the message on TikTok from a man who wed his wife in hospital. She died after the Islamic marriage ceremony held in her hospital room.

The video has elicited strong emotions since the couple chose to wed while she was in the hospital. Even more heartbreaking is that at the end of the short video in black and white, a gravestone appears, indicating that the wife is no longer here.

The video’s creator captioned it with phrases that truly touched people’s hearts.

“Until we meet in eternity, I will tell you about my journey after (I am left without you) on earth”. And he keeps his promise, posting more heart-wrenching videos days later.

At the time of writing, the video had received 13.6M views, 1.7M likes and 28.2K comments on TikTok.

After her death, he says in another TikTok video: “Let my recovery go slowly, I am still in love (with her) when she left.”



Their love story has captivated the social media platform. Followers have left diverse words of anguish, love, and strength, but life will never be the same for Baskoro Wicaksono Martowidjojo.

The video of him marrying his fiancée while she was in the hospital bed drew massive attention. And a lot of tears from netizens who describe their love story as out of the norm and something they will never forget.

Read some of the comments left by netizens and followers of the video owner.

The end message from this user is, “Not many will stay put when their loved one is sick.”

This user sees this tale as proof that not all guys are the same, which is something that far too many people seem to think when they have issues with males.

The post “See You There” – Wife dies after hospital wedding triggers heartbreak on TikTok appeared first on The Independent News.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg