‘Durian with benefits’ — Man brings only durians & water to first date, but woman falls for him anyway

A woman took to the NUS Whispers Facebook page to tell a rather unconventional love story, saying that the man she met on a dating app said he would bring all the food for their first date. When he told her he’d settle the food and that she didn’t need to bring “anything except for myself,” she found this “sweet.”

“And you know i was expecting picnics food like sandwiches, snacks, drinks? i was also expecting a cute picnic first date but i got a shock when he appeared, he brought only 4 full boxes of durians and 2 bottles of water.”

So he ended up bringing boxes of durian and water. But luckily, she appeared to really like durian, which she described as “so good.”

As for the two of them—they’re now a couple.

“And I’m no longer single. I guess you could say, I’m a durian lover. What an interesting first date i ever had in my entire life.”

Netizens were completely charmed by her story.

One commenter even said she and her husband are also durian lovers.

Many netizens complimented the man, especially since durian has been so expensive.

However, there were also outliers among the commenters.

One wondered about how their kisses went.

“Durians with benefits,” another joked.

