University student says her NS boyfriend “hardly has time for me” so she wants to give her extremely smart & rich coursemate a chance

SINGAPORE: A student in university took to social media asking how she could tactfully tell her boyfriend that she wanted to date another guy.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, she said that her coursemate had shown a strong interest in her. “He is extremely smart and comes from a rich background. He has confessed once in Y1 but I rejected him due to my relationship but still he continues to be close to me”, she wrote.

The woman added that she had been with her boyfriend for about four years now since they were in Junior College up till her second year of university. “I initially liked him because of his drive. Being in NS, he hardly has time for me. He keeps complaining about how hard army life is and on weekends wants to spend more time sleeping at home instead of meeting me. He does not have any drive anymore”, she wrote.

She added that her coursemate at university is there for her whenever she’s down and needs help with her homework. “He buys me whatever I want. I think I want to give him a chance but don’t want to be labelled a cheater or slut”, she added.

The student asked netizens what she should do.

Here’s what they advised her:

Earlier this year, a woman who had been dating a guy for two years took to social media to ask other couples if they should continue to split the bill later on in the relationship.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, a woman polled netizens: “how many couples go dutch? I would like to know how most couples work on splitting the bill?”

She explained that when she first started dating her boyfriend two years ago, he suggested they go dutch during dates. “I think it’s reasonable since we just got together althought (sic) I heard from some friends that go dutch is not always true, some bf will just pay. Anyway, we started go dutch and things were fine along”, she wrote.

However, she added that as her boyfriend started to plan for their future two years in, they continued to split the bill evenly with the occasional treat for the other person.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts