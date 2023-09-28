Tyler Herro: Multiple NBA Teams Have Shown Interest In Him » Sportsry

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Miami Heat trading Tyler Herro to the Portland Trailblazers in exchange for Damian Lillard, a seven-time NBA All-Star. But since Portland isn’t to keen on keeping Herro for themselves as they already have a good set of talented guards in their line-up, other teams have now sprung up to express their interest in Herro.

NBA Central posted an update regarding Tyler Herro’s possible trade-off with other teams

The Jazz, Bulls, Hornets and Nets are teams expected to show interest in Tyler Herro, per

@JakeLFischer

“If Portland ultimately does business with Miami, the Jazz — as well as the Bulls, Hornets and Nets — are considered a team interested in landing Tyler Herro from the Heat, sources said.”

Fans have also responded to the post, chiming in to share their thoughts on which team they think Herro should join.

“Nets is the best option for him hopefully he gets there”- @SportsGeekTv

“The only team outta all these i would see moderately wanting herro is brooklyn. Bulls have lavine and idk who would take him, hornets have rozier and would need an additional team for him to go, jazz already have a bunch of guards and seem set for now. Nets could use shooting”- @ItzM8trix

“Herro and Nurk to Brooklyn, Portland gets their pick of 2-3 guys not named Jimmy or Bam plus picks from Miami, and Dame to South Beach.”-@ElliottChillSon

“If not Miami then these are the best spots for Herro imo

1. Brooklyn

2. Toronto

3. Orlando

4. Indiana

5. Charlotte

6. San Antonio

Chicago would be horrible. Utah is meh”-@JulberPajares

“The Utah Jazz are notably interested in Tyler Herro and are open to offering a player and a pick in exchange for him, per

@EthanJSkolnick”

Tyler Herro achieved remarkable success in the Miami Heat’s 2022–23 season, playing in 67 regular-season games and contributing to the team’s success with an impressive 20.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 4.2 APG.

Despite contributing to the team’s success, Herro remained a topic of discussion as the player most likely to be traded in pursuit of Lillard. Additionally, Herro recently posted a cryptic Instagram post in which he featured the lyrics of Rod Wave & Wet’s Nostalgia: “Ain’t no friends in this business, cutthroat competition.”

Fans and media alike were quick to interpret Herro’s post as a potential indication that a Lillard trade was imminent and that the Miami Heat guard could be off the team in the not-too-distant future.

