TWICE breaks records with ‘With YOU-th,’ topping the Billboard 200 in their tenth year

TWICE has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the top spot on the U.S. Billboard main chart, the ‘Billboard 200’.

Billboard’s official website reported that TWICE’s latest mini album, ‘With YOU-th’, released on Feb 23, claimed the number one position on the ‘Billboard 200’, garnering 95,000 units (according to Luminate) in the United States.

This accomplishment follows TWICE’s prior success when their previous work, ‘READY TO BE’, entered the ‘Billboard 200’ at number two in March 2023.

With a combined sales and streaming volume of 153,000 copies, they set a record for the highest sales by a K-pop girl group in Billboard history.

Consistent on Billboard 200 chart

Notably, TWICE has consistently been on the ‘Billboard 200’ chart since their first entry in June 2020 with their ninth mini album ‘MORE & MORE’.

Their subsequent releases, including the second full album ‘Eyes wide open’, the tenth mini album ‘Taste of Love’, the third full album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’, the eleventh mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’, ‘READY TO BE’, and now ‘With YOU-th’, have further solidified their standing.

TWICE has not only made history as the first non-English album to top the ‘Billboard 200’ this year but has also achieved million-seller status with ‘With YOU-th’.

The album recorded an initial sales volume of 1,063,615 copies in its first week, according to the Hanteo Chart.

10 years active

Debuting in Oct 2015 TWICE is celebrating its 10th year in 2024 with this groundbreaking achievement, marking their new release as the first million-selling work in initial sales and securing the number one position on the ‘Billboard 200’.

TWICE’s momentum continues with their fifth world tour, ‘READY TO BE’, kicking off on March 16th at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA.

The tour spans 49 shows across 27 regions worldwide, with plans to meet fans in Osaka, Japan, and Kanagawa’s Nissan Stadium in July, marking the first entry of an overseas female artist.

TWICE, a nine-member South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015, gained popularity through their catchy music, vibrant music videos, and energetic performances, emerging from the 2015 survival reality show “SIXTEEN.”

Originally intended as a seven-member group, they expanded to nine due to overwhelming popularity.