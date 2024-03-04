Entertainment

TWICE breaks records with ‘With YOU-th,’ topping the Billboard 200 in their tenth year

ByLydia Koh

March 4, 2024

TWICE has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the top spot on the U.S. Billboard main chart, the ‘Billboard 200’.

Billboard’s official website reported that TWICE’s latest mini album, ‘With YOU-th’, released on Feb 23, claimed the number one position on the ‘Billboard 200’, garnering 95,000 units (according to Luminate) in the United States.

This accomplishment follows TWICE’s prior success when their previous work, ‘READY TO BE’, entered the ‘Billboard 200’ at number two in March 2023.

Photo: Instagram/TWICE

With a combined sales and streaming volume of 153,000 copies, they set a record for the highest sales by a K-pop girl group in Billboard history.

Consistent on Billboard 200 chart

Notably, TWICE has consistently been on the ‘Billboard 200’ chart since their first entry in June 2020 with their ninth mini album ‘MORE & MORE’.

Their subsequent releases, including the second full album ‘Eyes wide open’, the tenth mini album ‘Taste of Love’, the third full album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’, the eleventh mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’, ‘READY TO BE’, and now ‘With YOU-th’, have further solidified their standing.

See also  BLACKPINK Lisa's ROCKSTAR tops Billboard's Global Excl US; debuts at no. 4 on Global 200 and no. 70 on Hot 100 charts!

TWICE has not only made history as the first non-English album to top the ‘Billboard 200’ this year but has also achieved million-seller status with ‘With YOU-th’.

The album recorded an initial sales volume of 1,063,615 copies in its first week, according to the Hanteo Chart.

10 years active

Debuting in Oct 2015 TWICE is celebrating its 10th year in 2024 with this groundbreaking achievement, marking their new release as the first million-selling work in initial sales and securing the number one position on the ‘Billboard 200’.

TWICE’s momentum continues with their fifth world tour, ‘READY TO BE’, kicking off on March 16th at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA.

The tour spans 49 shows across 27 regions worldwide, with plans to meet fans in Osaka, Japan, and Kanagawa’s Nissan Stadium in July, marking the first entry of an overseas female artist.

TWICE, a nine-member South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015, gained popularity through their catchy music, vibrant music videos, and energetic performances, emerging from the 2015 survival reality show “SIXTEEN.”

See also  K-pop voice coach shares about teaching BTS, TWICE and Kang Daniel

Originally intended as a seven-member group, they expanded to nine due to overwhelming popularity.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

“DNA Lover” car romantic scene between Jung In Sun and Choi Siwon captivates audience

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

LE SSERAFIM takes over the 2024 MTV VMA, lighting up the stage with CRAZY and 1-800-hot-n-fun

September 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

BTS Jin reveals he’s never been asked out, but other celebs tell him to “stop lying!”

September 11, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Celebrity

NCT’s Jaehyun announces LP version of his debut solo album, J, is coming soon!

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

SMS impersonation scam alert: Singapore Customs warns the public about SMS from “S.G. Customs” sent out by scammers

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

“DNA Lover” car romantic scene between Jung In Sun and Choi Siwon captivates audience

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Technology

Malaysia’s tech sector unlikely to be affected by US election results, says minister

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.