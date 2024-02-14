GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley boldly said that Trump has “no business being Commander-in-Chief” and proceeded to launch a scathing rebuttal against her primary opponent, after he made disparaging remarks about her military husband who is currently deployed overseas.

In a fiery exchange on the digital battleground of X (formerly Twitter), Haley didn’t hold back, asserting, “Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander-in-chief.”

The clash ignited following Trump’s remarks at a rally in Haley’s home state, where he questioned the whereabouts of her husband, Major Michael Haley, who was deployed with the South Carolina Army National Guard in Africa since last June.

“Where’s her husband?” Trump taunted the crowd. “‘Oh, he’s away, he’s away.’ What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He’s gone.”

Major Michael Haley is presently deployed for a year with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Bridge of the South Carolina National Guard, offering assistance in the Horn of Africa.

Haley as commander-in-chief?

Major Haley’s deployment was highlighted in a farewell ceremony at The Citadel military college in Charleston, showing his dedication to service. “He’s always been my rock,” Haley expressed, emphasizing their mutual commitment to public duty. “We will continue to stay in touch as best we can,” she added, emphasizing their unwavering support for each other’s endeavors.

Their enduring partnership, spanning over 25 years, has weathered multiple deployments, with Major Haley’s absence keenly felt at Haley’s campaign events, where his presence was a familiar sight. As a military spouse herself, Haley often evoked the challenges and triumphs of their shared journey, with Major Haley’s service dating back to her tenure as South Carolina governor.

The exchange not only underscores the intensity of the GOP primary race but also brings into sharp focus the intersection of personal sacrifices and political ambition on the campaign trail.

