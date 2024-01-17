International

Trump beating Biden in Georgia polls, conservatives say they need him to “save” America 

January 17, 2024
The rise in popularity of Trump on X has been attributed to the number of problems the Biden administration has caused. The biggest apparent issue is the illegal migrant crisis. It seems that Blue states are affected by this entire ordeal and are blaming Red states for sending in illegals to their sanctuary cities. 

The other aspect of this situation is the treatment of American veterans. Following that, the DEI controversy has also placed a bad smear on Biden as of late. Breitbart states, in Georgia, a recent AJC poll reveals that former President Donald Trump has surged ahead of President Joe Biden. 

Trump, the dominant figure in the Republican primary, leads Biden by eight percentage points, with 45 percent support compared to Biden’s 37 percent. Among independent voters in Georgia, Trump commands a substantial lead, securing 54 percent to Biden’s 37 percent. 

Additionally, the survey highlights a divide among black voters, a traditionally loyal constituency for the Democratic Party, over Biden’s job performance. Overall, 62 percent of registered voters disapprove of Biden’s performance. 

Trump beating Biden in Georgia polls

 

Conservatives on X are saying that he (Trump) is the only option to “save” America. However, there are Democrat supporters who are vehemently against the idea of having him as the President again. The problems that America is currently facing is the responsibility of the Democrats, according to the conservatives. 

ABC News states that only 28% of their respondents feel that Biden is capable of running for re-elections again. This means that Trump has the upper hand against the current President. A conservative states that the current President needs assistance, and part of that assistance is to have him “removed” from office. 

