January 17, 2024
The controversy of DEI overtaking the aviation industry has sparked a lot of waves from consumers on X. They feel that flying may not be as safe as it once was in recent years when even the FAA is practising this. The intentions may be a good one, but the mode of implementation of it is angering Americans. 

According to the New York Post, DEI is focusing on division rather than unity. Corporate America’s rush to hire diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) executives is slowing, with Chief Diversity Officers leaving companies like Disney, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The surge in DEI job openings, which increased by almost 170% between 2019 and 2022, is now facing higher attrition rates. About a third of diversity professionals were unemployed in 2022. 

Back in 2021, Coca Cola landed themselves in hot waters after having a diversity training that taught employees to be “less White.” Furthermore, most conservatives see this as rather ironic as Coca-Cola, and most other CEOs of these major corporations are still, White. 

Conservatives saying DEI should be more equal than just replacing White people 

An X user states that this policy should follow the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. His preaching states that we should not judge a man for the color of his skin but rather his character. Following that, most conservatives actually agree with the teachings of MLK. 

Others state that this will affect everyone as straight people regardless of race could be hindered from getting a job. Cis gendered people could be affected regardless of their orientation. For the most part, users are very concerned about the future of America if this persists. 

Moreover, X users feel that this is discrimination towards individuals for being born as they are. Regardless, there should be a better way to lift up American minorities that are actually qualified for the job as the end goal here is to have true equality among everyone. 

