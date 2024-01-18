International

‘Security risk’ and a threat, ex-UK military intel chief says of Trump

ByGemma Iso

January 18, 2024
UK military

In a recent interview with Sky News, retired British intelligence officer Sir Richard Dearlove raised concerns about the potential re-election of former President Donald Trump, citing it as a “security risk” that could undermine the United Kingdom’s national interests.

Dearlove, who served as the head of the British Secret Intelligence Service from 1999 to 2004, emphasized the “political threat” posed by Trump’s return to the presidency.

He expressed worry that Trump’s impulsive actions could potentially damage the crucial Atlantic alliance, posing a significant challenge for the UK.

Can damage alliances

“[It’s] problematic because if Trump, as it were, acts hastily and damages the Atlantic alliance, that is a big deal for the UK,” Dearlove stated.

“We’ve put all our eggs, in defense terms, in the NATO basket… the American nuclear umbrella for Europe, it’s, in my view, essential to Europe’s security and defense.”

Mr. Trump has consistently expressed criticism toward the alliance, comprised of 29 European and two North American states.

He contends that other members have not fulfilled their financial obligations, raised the possibility of withdrawing from the partnership.

Trump alleged that NATO had exploited the United States, stating, “The European countries… exploited us in trade, and then they exploited us in terms of military protection.”

The retired UK military intelligence chief’s warning comes on the heels of Trump’s victory in the Iowa caucuses, where media outlets declared him the winner early in the night.

Return to the White House imminent?

Despite leading in Republican primary polls nationally, Trump faces a series of legal challenges as he pursues a return to the presidency.

Dearlove’s words underscore the balance of international relations and the ramifications for the UK should Trump secure a second term.

Currently, the global community watches closely, mindful of the intricate web of alliances that shape the defense dynamics of countries worldwide.

